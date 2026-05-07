Rajasthan: Second Woman Dies After Kidney Failure Linked To C-Section Deliveries In Kota's New Medical Hospital

Second Woman Dies After Kidney Failure Linked To C-Section Deliveries In Kota's New Medical Hospital | Representational Image: Pexels

Jaipur: One more casualty was reported at Kota's New Medical Hospital in connection with C-section deliveries on Thursday.

The deceased Jyoti admitted to the super specialty block succumbed to death on Thursday morning.

The relatives of the deceased refused to accept the body and staged a sit-in protest outside the hospital, demanding action against those responsible; however, following negotiations with the administration, the family agreed to accept the body.

The incident stems from May 4, when six women suffered kidney failure following C-section deliveries in the hospital's gynecology ward. Of these, Payal (28) passed away on May 5, while Jyoti (20) breathed her last on Thursday. Arrangements are currently underway to refer the remaining patients to Jaipur.

Read Also Rajasthan BJP MLA Jaideep Bihani Booked Over Alleged Assault On Govt Engineer

Also Watch:

District Collector Piyush Samariya stated that a team is conducting a technical inquiry to find the reasons behind the incident.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/