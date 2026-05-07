Rajasthan BJP MLA Jaideep Bihani Booked Over Alleged Assault On Govt Engineer |

Jaipur: BJP MLA Jaideep Bihani and 30 others have been booked for allegedly assaulting a government engineer in Sriganganagar, Rajasthan. The case has been registered under sections obstruction of official duty, SC/ST atrocities, and assault following a complaint of Jaganlal Bairwa, an Assistant Engineer (AEN) with the Rajasthan Urban Infrastructure Development Project (RUIDP).

The AEN has alleged that the MLA, along with his supporters, slapped and punched him and struck him in the eye with a thick metal bracelet (kada) worn on his wrist, causing severe injury to the eye, which subsequently swelled shut and resulted in blurred vision.

The AEN alleged that MLA Jaideep Bihani had threatened him on previous occasions as well.

“On April 30, I was summoned to the MLA Seva Kendra.

Upon my arrival there, the MLA started slapping and punching me and struck me in the eye with a thick metal bracelet worn on his wrist, causing a severe injury that resulted in the eye swelling shut. I am currently unable to see out of that eye,” said the AEN. Bairwa added, “During this incident, AEN Krishna Dhariwal, who was present at the scene, hurled caste-based slurs at me. The MLA's supporters dragged me and other officials inside, held me hostage, and assaulted with kicks, punches, sticks, and pipes and snatched the government documents.”

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In fact, the incident dates back to April 30, when MLA Jaideep Bihani had alleged that three officials—including the AEN—had assaulted him at his 'MLA Seva Kendra.' Acting on the MLA's complaint, the police had arrested the three officials: RUIDP AEN Jaganlal Bairwa, Project Manager Shahnawaz, and L&T Company's Planning Manager, Soham.

The following day, all three officials were granted bail and subsequently held a press conference and leveled counter-allegations against the MLA. Now, the AEN has filed a formal complaint against the MLA and his associates. The case is being investigated by DSP Vishnu Khatri of the SC/ST Cases Investigation Cell.

A probe by a senior IAS officer appointed by the state government is already going on in the matter.