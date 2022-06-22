e-Paper Get App

Rajasthan: SHO, in same-sex relationship with constable, accuses latter of extortion; both suspended

While the SHO was positioned at the Khinsvar police station, the constable was at Degana police station in Nagaur district of Rajasthan.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 06:01 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

A Station Head Officer (SHO) of Rajasthan police has accused a constable of blackmailing him, both the men were reportedly in a relationship for last the last eight months.

The SHO has been suspended from the services till further orders while the constable has been arrested after their videos purportedly depicting their relationship went viral on social media.

The suspended SHO Gopal had lodged an FIR at Khinsvar police station alleging that constable Pradeep Chaudhary had been blackmailing him to extort money.

“In the FIR, SHO accused Pradeep of extorting Rs 2.5 lakh. Initially, Gopal paid heed to all the extortion demands of the accused, but when Pradeep demanded Rs 5 lakh and a luxury car, the victim approached me and gave a written complaint,” said Nagaur SP Ram Murty Joshi.

Joshi said that since both of them have put a dent in the image of the Rajasthan police, both have been suspended till further orders and an FIR has been lodged. The accused constable has been arrested under appropriate sections of the IPC.

article-image

