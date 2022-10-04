Rajasthan sets up Department of Peace and Non-Violence, becomes first state to do so

Jaipur: Rajasthan has become the first state to set up the Department of Peace and Non-Violence as Governor Kalraj Mishra approved the proposal of the Ashok Gehlot Cabinet on Gandhi Jayanti.

The department was announced by CM Ashok Gehlot in this year’s budget speech. It will work to take Gandhiji's message to the people. The ideas of peace and non-violence will be effectively propagated through the department. Various exhibitions, competitions and programmes related to Mahatma Gandhi will be organised. A detailed plan for such programmes will be prepared and financial arrangements ensured.

According to a statement issued by the government, proposals related to peace and non-violence, communal harmony, social equality, universal brotherhood, and social reforms based on the ideas and principles of Mahatma Gandhi will be prepared and implemented by the department.

A committee will also be constituted by the department for the proposals received for various awards, including the Gandhi Sadbhavna Samman. The first such awards were given on Gandhi Jayanti this year to five Gandhiyan personalities including SN Subbarao, Nemichandra Jain, Amarnath Bhaiji, Kumar Prashant, the chairman of Gandhi Peace Foundation and Dr DR Mehta the chief patron of Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahyata Samiti.

With the formation of a separate department, youth will be motivated to read the events related to the life of Mahatma Gandhi. Schoolchildren will also be taken to other states to get acquainted with Bapu's life. This department will also work with the Social Justice Department for the upliftment of Dalits.