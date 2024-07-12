Rajasthan: Senior BJP Leader Jogeshwar Garg Targets Specific Community Over Population Control; Congress Reacts

Senior BJP Leader Jogeshwar Garg | ANI

Senior BJP leader and Chief Whip in Rajasthan Assembly Jogeshwar Garg has targeted a specific community on the issue of population control and said that in any country where there is unrest, the community whose population is increasing rapidly is the root cause as they are growing without any restriction. He also hinted at bringing the law for two children norm in the state.

“The community whose population is increasing rapidly is at the root of the unrest. It is growing without any restriction. They have considered increasing population as a weapon. Increase numbers and then rule is their old method, and they are taking advantage of it. The whole world should curb it to prevent unrest as this problem is increasing terribly,” said Garg to the media in Jaipur on Friday.

Garg's statement came in response to the chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's speech on almost same lines on World Population Day in which expressing concern over population increase Sharma said that the increasing population is a matter of concern not only for the country but also for the world and despite increasing population pressure, there is no improvement in one category of people. We should have also aware such people about the difficulties of population increases.

Endorsing CM Sharma's statement Garg said' the Chief Minister is talking only about India, I am talking about the entire world. You will find thousands of facts to support my point. Looking at this issue only from the perspective of India will not work. Look at the developed countries like America, England, France, Germany. Why do problems arise wherever the population of a particular community increases? Why does separatism, ill-will and discrimination arise there? The entire world should think about this. All the countries of the world should come together and make a collective strategy in this regard and solve this problem."

Hinting at bringing the law for two children norm Garg said that our government is working on it, the law will come soon.

Reacting on such statements, Congress MLA Zuber Khan hit back and said that the BJP gives statements that create discrimination on religious grounds. “ Population will be more where there are poor, illiterate and unemployed people. In Mewat you will find as many children among Gujjars as among Muslims because there is no education in that area," said Zuber Khan adding that It is easy to target Muslims, but they are born in this country, they will die in this country,