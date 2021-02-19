Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot holds Kisan Mahapanchayat in Jaipur, says 'Congress is with farmers in fight against Centre'

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot’s Kisan Mahapanchayat in Kotkhavda village in Jaipur district on Friday was ostensibly to oppose the central farm laws but the power tussle in the Congress was the backdrop for the show of strength.

The meeting once again indicated that the rift between Pilot and chief minister Ashok Gehlot still seems to be simmering. After the rebellion by Pilot against the state leadership last year that almost brought down the government, the Congress high command has unsuccessfully tried to broker peace between the two leaders.

Pilot however denied any division in the party. He said the kisan mahapanchayats are being held as part of the Congress party’s farmer outreach.

“The central government has turned a blind eye to farmers. The Congress party is standing with the farmers in their fight against the centre. We are committed to the cause of farmers. Our leader Rahul Gandhi came to Rajasthan to support farmers in their fight and Priyanka Gandhi is leading the fight in UP,” he said.