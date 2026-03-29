Rajasthan Rolls Out Priority-Based Commercial LPG Policy With Quotas From 40% To 100%

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara said that, on March 8, the central government had suspended the supply of commercial cylinders through the LPG Control Order. | X @ians_india & File Pic

Jaipur: Formulating a policy for distribution of commercial LPG, the Rajasthan government has fixed the quotas ranging from 40 percent to 100 percent for various categories of consumers based on priority.

Background and Supply Status

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara said that, on March 8, the central government had suspended the supply of commercial cylinders through the LPG Control Order. This measure was taken to ensure an uninterrupted supply of LPG for domestic consumers. Now, through the concerted efforts of both the Central and state governments, commercial LPG supply has been gradually restored and has currently reached approximately 70 percent of its previous operational capacity.

Under the policy, the registration has been made mandatory for commercial consumers to get LPG. The hotels, restaurants, *dhabas* (roadside eateries), and the dairy sector will be allocated 60 percent of their requirement, while industrial units will receive 40 percent and other consumers will be allocated 50 percent of LPG.

Small Vendors and Community Needs

At the time, the food carts and migrant workers will be provided with a maximum of two 5-kilogram cylinders each, based on their specific requirements, while temples, weddings, and religious gatherings will also be provided with 50 percent of their gas requirements.

According to the policy, various institutions—including educational societies, government hospitals, schools, and colleges (including their hostels and mid-day meal facilities), canteens within government offices, messes for police and paramilitary forces, canteens of cooperative societies, and research institutions—will receive 100 percent of their supply.

Calculation Method for Quotas

The LPG allocations will be determined based on the average consumption recorded between April 2025 and February 2026, and to determine actual requirements, the usage of alternative fuels and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) will be deducted from the total consumption.

Government officials have said that efforts are currently underway to increase the number of PNG connections across the state.