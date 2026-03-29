Mid-Air Panic On IndiGo Flight: Man Claiming ‘Ghost Possession’ Tries To Open Emergency Exit, Forces Aborted Landing At Varanasi Airport

According to officials, the situation first arose about 15 minutes into the journey when the passenger, identified as Mohammad Adnan from Mau district, attempted to tamper with the emergency exit. | X & File Pic

Varanasi: Panic gripped passengers onboard an IndiGo flight on Saturday night after a man, who later claimed he was possessed by a ghost, allegedly tried to open the emergency exit door mid-air, forcing the pilot to abort landing at the last moment and circle back before a safe touchdown at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport.

First Alert 15 Minutes After Takeoff

The incident occurred on flight 6E-185, which had taken off from Bengaluru around 8:15 pm for Varanasi. According to officials, the situation first arose about 15 minutes into the journey when the passenger, identified as Mohammad Adnan from Mau district, attempted to tamper with the emergency exit. Alert cabin crew intervened and managed to calm him.

Tension escalated dramatically during the final approach. At around 10:20 pm, when the aircraft was barely 500 feet above the runway and seconds from landing, the passenger again moved towards the emergency exit and allegedly tried to activate the door mechanism. The sudden act created fear among passengers, many of whom were left shaken during the critical phase of landing.

Pilot’s Swift Response

The pilot responded swiftly, aborting the landing and taking the aircraft back into the air to avoid any possible risk. The plane circled briefly before making a safe landing at around 10:35 pm. Passengers and crew breathed a sigh of relief after the aircraft touched down safely.

Following the landing, the accused was detained by airline security and handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force, and later to the police.

Bizarre Explanation

During questioning, the passenger initially claimed he was under the influence of a “ghost”, a statement that left officials puzzled. He later said he had recently returned from Goa and was unaware of the consequences of pressing the emergency exit button.

Police at Phulpur station have registered a case based on a complaint by the airline’s security manager. The accused remains in custody as further investigation is underway, with security agencies examining the incident.