BW TYR, BW ELM Transport 94,000 MT LPG To India After Safe Gulf Passage

US-Israel-Iran Tensions: 2 More Indian-Flagged LPG Ships Transit Strait Of Hormuz Amid Supply Crunch | File Pic

The Indian government on Sunday provided an update on the country’s oil and gas supply situation amid the ongoing tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran, noting that LPG supply chains have been impacted by the geopolitical developments.

However, two LPG carriers, BW TYR and BW ELM, transporting around 94,000 metric tonnes of fuel have safely crossed the Gulf region and are headed towards India. BW TYR is expected to reach Mumbai by March 31, while BW ELM is likely to arrive at New Mangalore on April 1.

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Officials also confirmed that 18 Indian-flagged ships, with 485 Indian crew members onboard, are still operating in the western Persian Gulf. Authorities, including the Directorate General of Shipping, are closely monitoring their safety in coordination with relevant stakeholders and Indian missions abroad.

In response to the situation, the government is encouraging households to shift to Piped Natural Gas (PNG). The Defence Ministry has introduced a temporary policy change to fast-track PNG infrastructure in residential and defence areas until June 30, 2026.

The Centre said it is taking proactive steps to ensure uninterrupted fuel availability nationwide. While domestic and transport sectors are receiving full natural gas supply, industrial and commercial users are currently getting about 80% of their usual allocation.