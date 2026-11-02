Rajasthan Road Construction Tragedy: 8 Labourers Electrocuted, Protest Ends After Compensation Assurance - VIDEO

At least eight labourers were killed and five others injured after a concrete mixer machine came in contact with an 11,000-volt overhead power line during road construction work in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Monday.

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The incident occurred around 10 am in Chhapoli village under Udaipurwati police station limits. According to police, the accident took place along the Chhapoli-Kadamb Kund road, around 150 metres from the Sikar-Neem Ka Thana State Highway.

Concrete mixer touches high-tension line

The mishap occurred when the hydraulic jack of a concrete mixer machine, being used to mix construction material, touched the overhead high-tension electricity line. This caused current to spread through the machine, electrocuting labourers working at the site.

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Udaipurwati SHO Rampal confirmed the casualties. The five injured labourers, who were standing nearby, were rushed for medical treatment.

Minister visits accident site

Rajasthan Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra visited the accident site and said the road was being constructed by villagers on a community basis. He added that the injured were receiving medical attention and doctors had indicated that they were out of danger. The state government assured all possible assistance to the victims' families.

Following the incident, local residents staged a protest demanding compensation and assistance for the affec