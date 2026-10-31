Bengaluru: German, Slovak Nationals Die Of Suspected Electrocution In Conrad Hotel Swimming Pool, 2 Injured

Two foreign nationals, a German and a Slovak citizen, died after allegedly suffering electric shocks in the swimming pool of Bengaluru's five-star Conrad Hotel in Ulsoor on Friday evening. Two others, an American hotel guest and an Indian pool attendant, were injured while attempting to rescue them.

The incident occurred at the swimming pool on the hotel's third floor. The injured were rushed to Manipal Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment and are reported to be out of danger.

According to media reports, the German national was a member of Lufthansa's flight crew and was staying at the hotel during a layover in Bengaluru. The airline has confirmed the death of one of its crew members but has not disclosed the person's identity or designation.

Underwater Pool Lighting Suspected To Have Caused Electrocution

According to German media outlet Bild, the incident may have occurred after the swimming pool's underwater lighting was switched on, allegedly causing electricity to pass into the water.

Several Lufthansa crew members were reportedly using the pool when the incident occurred. The exact sequence of events and the technical cause of the suspected electrocution, however, remain unclear.

The swimming pool's electrical installations and lighting systems are expected to come under scrutiny as part of the investigation. Police have not yet officially confirmed whether an electrical fault in the underwater lighting triggered the incident.

American Guest, Indian Pool Attendant Injured While Attempting Rescue

An American national staying at the hotel and an Indian pool attendant were also injured while attempting to rescue the two foreign nationals.

Both were taken to Manipal Hospital for medical attention and are reported to be out of danger.

The incident also reportedly left other members of the Lufthansa crew shocked. German media reports said the airline was arranging psychological support for crew members affected by the tragedy.

Lufthansa Confirms Death Of Crew Member, Expresses Condolences

German airline Lufthansa confirmed that one of its crew members died in an accident during a layover in Bengaluru on Friday.

In its statement, the airline expressed deep condolences to the deceased crew member's family, relatives and friends. However, it declined to share further details about the person's identity or the circumstances surrounding the accident, citing respect for the privacy of those affected.

According to German media reports, the Conrad Hotel was being used as accommodation for Lufthansa crew members during their stay in Bengaluru.

Police Begin Probe Into Hotel Swimming Pool Accident

Halasuru police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to establish the circumstances leading to the deaths.

Investigators are expected to examine the swimming pool's electrical systems, underwater lighting arrangements and maintenance records to determine how the water may have become electrified.

The precise cause of the incident and whether any safety lapses contributed to the deaths are yet to be established.

The incident remains under investigation, with further details about the victims and the circumstances of the suspected electrocution awaited.