Andhra Pradesh Accident: Family Of Five, Including Two Children From Karnataka's Kolar District Killed In Head-On Collision

Five people from Kolar district in Karnataka, including two children, were killed in a tragic road accident early Saturday morning in Kotekal village of Emmiganur taluk, Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh.

The information was confirmed by Srinivas, Sub-Inspector, Yemmiganuru Rural Police Station.

Family Was En Route to Mantralayam Temple

According to Srinivas, the victims - two men, one woman and two children - were travelling from Chikkahosalli village in Kolar toward the Raghavendra Swamy Temple in Mantralayam when their car collided head-on with another vehicle. "All five occupants of the car died on the spot due to the severe impact," he said.

Case Registered; Probe Underway

The occupants of the other car sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police have registered a case and begun an investigation into the cause of the collision.

Further details are awaited.

