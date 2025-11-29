 Andhra Pradesh Accident: Family Of Five, Including Two Children From Karnataka’s Kolar District Killed In Head-On Collision
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAndhra Pradesh Accident: Family Of Five, Including Two Children From Karnataka’s Kolar District Killed In Head-On Collision

Andhra Pradesh Accident: Family Of Five, Including Two Children From Karnataka’s Kolar District Killed In Head-On Collision

According to Srinivas, the victims - two men, one woman and two children - were travelling from Chikkahosalli village in Kolar toward the Raghavendra Swamy Temple in Mantralayam when their car collided head-on with another vehicle. "All five occupants of the car died on the spot due to the severe impact," he said.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 09:36 AM IST
article-image
Andhra Pradesh Accident: Family Of Five, Including Two Children From Karnataka’s Kolar District Killed In Head-On Collision | File

Five people from Kolar district in Karnataka, including two children, were killed in a tragic road accident early Saturday morning in Kotekal village of Emmiganur taluk, Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh.

The information was confirmed by Srinivas, Sub-Inspector, Yemmiganuru Rural Police Station.

Family Was En Route to Mantralayam Temple

According to Srinivas, the victims - two men, one woman and two children - were travelling from Chikkahosalli village in Kolar toward the Raghavendra Swamy Temple in Mantralayam when their car collided head-on with another vehicle. "All five occupants of the car died on the spot due to the severe impact," he said.

FPJ Shorts
CEA Nageswaran Slams Concentration Of Large & Well-Rated Companies In The Bond Market, Mid-Sized Firms Needed To Strengthen Affordability
CEA Nageswaran Slams Concentration Of Large & Well-Rated Companies In The Bond Market, Mid-Sized Firms Needed To Strengthen Affordability
Dance Girl Spotted Brandishing Police Service Revolver At Private Event In Bihar, FIR Filed Against 3 After Video Goes Viral
Dance Girl Spotted Brandishing Police Service Revolver At Private Event In Bihar, FIR Filed Against 3 After Video Goes Viral
Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1: Kriti Sanon's Film Earns ₹16 Cr, Becomes 2025's Second-Biggest Romantic Opener After Saiyaara
Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1: Kriti Sanon's Film Earns ₹16 Cr, Becomes 2025's Second-Biggest Romantic Opener After Saiyaara
Maruti Suzuki India Ties Up With Chhattisgarh Gramin Bank For Vehicle Finance, Enhancing Accessibility
Maruti Suzuki India Ties Up With Chhattisgarh Gramin Bank For Vehicle Finance, Enhancing Accessibility
Read Also
Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: Toddler And Mother Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances In Anantapur
article-image

Case Registered; Probe Underway

The occupants of the other car sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police have registered a case and begun an investigation into the cause of the collision.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Andhra Pradesh Accident: Family Of Five, Including Two Children From Karnataka’s Kolar District...

Andhra Pradesh Accident: Family Of Five, Including Two Children From Karnataka’s Kolar District...

Delhi Court To Pronounce Order On ED Chargesheet In National Herald Money Laundering Case Today

Delhi Court To Pronounce Order On ED Chargesheet In National Herald Money Laundering Case Today

Haryana Roadways Bus Collides With Bike, Riders Sent Flying Into Air; Dramatic Video

Haryana Roadways Bus Collides With Bike, Riders Sent Flying Into Air; Dramatic Video

Delhi Chokes Under Toxic Smog As AQI At 341 Keeps Air In 'Very Poor' Category Despite Slight...

Delhi Chokes Under Toxic Smog As AQI At 341 Keeps Air In 'Very Poor' Category Despite Slight...

Air India, IndiGo Announce Potential Delays After Technical Directive Issued By Airbus For Global...

Air India, IndiGo Announce Potential Delays After Technical Directive Issued By Airbus For Global...