Rajasthan: RLDA invites bids for commercial development of railway land in Ajmer

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), a statutory authority of Indian Railways, has invited bids for commercial development on a vacant plot of land measuring 1500.00 sqm near Community Hall, Opposite Swami Complex, Ajmer, Rajasthan, situated in the proximity of the Ajmer Railway Station.

Reserved price of the land is ₹7.35 crore

The proposed land parcel will be leased out for 60 years and the reserved price of the land is ₹7.35 crore. The pre-bid meeting was held on March 15, 2023, where many developers participated and expressed keen interest. The last date for submission of the e-bid is April 27.

This land is strategically located near Ajmer Railway Junction, which makes it easily approachable and connected to all areas of Ajmer. Local public transport facilities are conveniently available from the site.

On the north side, the proposed site is bordered by Ajmer Bus Stand, and toward the south side is Ajmer Railway Station. The East side is bordered by Topadra Road and towards West site is bordered by Subhas Udhyan.

Ved Parkash Dudeja, Vice Chairman of the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) said, “Ajmer has held strategic and religious importance throughout its rich and diversified history. It houses one of the oldest train routes in India that was built during the early colonial period and still exists today. The commercial development of the land will make it more convenient for tourists and citizens to usher in the beauty of Ajmer”.

Ajmer is one of the major commercial hubs and oldest cities of Rajasthan, often referred to as the heart of Rajasthan. It is considered a heritage city by HRIDAY.

Located in the northwest region of India and surrounded by the Aravali Mountain range, Ajmer is home to a number of tourist attractions. The city is accessible through air and rail routes, the nearest Kishangarh airport is 25 kilometres from the city centre and Ajmer Junction is situated in the city which was built during the colonial period.

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is a statutory authority under the Ministry of Railways for the development of Railway land. It has four key mandates as a part of its development plan, namely leasing commercial sites, colony redevelopment, station redevelopment and multi-functional complexes.

During the last financial year, RLDA leased out 22 sites which are situated at Bangalore (Karnataka), Liluah & Salt Golah (Howrah), Nizamabad (Telangana), Egmore, Victoria Crescent & Ayanavaram (Chennai), Bhopal (MP), Ludhiana (Punjab), Abu Road & Rana Pratap Nagar (Rajasthan), Bhusawal (Maharashtra), Bareilly and Gorakhpur in UP, Katra (J&K), Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Sirsa (Haryana) and Kannur (Kerala) for a cumulative lease premium of ₹2290 crore including Railway assets valuing approx. ₹ 333 crore to be developed in Bangalore, Bhopal, Egmore (Chennai), Bareilly, Ludhiana, Muzaffarpur, Kannur and Barrack Colony (New Jalpaiguri) Railway Colonies.

RLDA has recently awarded the station redevelopment works for Somnath, Muzaffarpur, Lucknow, Jodhpur, Visakhapatnam, Nagpur, Ajni, Surat, Chandigarh and Delhi Cantt railway stations, amongst others to be redeveloped on EPC (Engineering Procurement and Construction) model.