Rajasthan Reports Two Chandipura Virus Deaths, Health Department Launches Surveillance | File Pic

Jaipur: Two girls from Rajasthan died during treatment in Gujarat. Both were confirmed to have the Chandipura virus. Following the two deaths, the Rajasthan Health Department has stepped up surveillance in the affected districts of Dungarpur and Sirohi.

As per reports, a 6-year-old girl from Ratanpura village in Dungarpur district was being treated at the Civil Hospital in Himmatnagar, Gujarat, while a 2-year-old girl from Sirohi district was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Banaskantha, Gujarat.

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Health department issues alert

Following the test reports from the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre, confirming the presence of the Chandipura virus (CHPV) in both the girls, the Health Department of the state issued an alert and started alert-level and special screening of children up to the age of 15 years in the affected areas.

Rapid response teams are screening children for symptoms such as high fever, vomiting, seizures, and altered consciousness—symptoms typically associated with conditions like acute encephalitis.

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Screening efforts intensified

Dr. Alankar Gupta, the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Dungarpur, said, “We surveyed 75 households in Ratanpura village, Simalwara block. We examined the children's health but found no suspected cases of the Chandipura virus.”

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So far, three suspected cases of the Chandipura virus have been reported in Rajasthan, including these two fatalities. Health Department officials have intensified the screening of children in Sirohi, Udaipur, and Dungarpur.

At the same time, the Animal Husbandry Department is conducting spraying and screening operations in the affected area of Ratanpura.