Rajasthan reeling under severe cold wave, cities record sub-zero temperatures

Jaipur: The desert state of Rajasthan is in the grip of bone-chilling cold waves. 13 cities of the state have recorded temperatures below 3°C on Friday night which was the coldest night of the season till now. Four of them Churu, Mount Abu, Jobner and Fatehpur have recorded temperatures below 0°C, while Fatehpur station in Sikar district was coldest with -3.3°C temperature.

A layer of snow was seen in the morning in open areas at many places in the state. The Met department has predicted the same weather condition for the next four days in the state.



Northerly winds have become active across Rajasthan from Thursday evening and have taken the state in its grip. There has been a sharp drop in minimum temperature across the state up to 8°C. The Bhilwara district that recorded 9.6°C on Thursday night, was at 1°C on Friday night.



Rajasthan is known for its hot weather but the same place that witnesses 47°C temperature in summer becomes coldest in the winters. Churu that records more than 45°C in summer, was at -1.1°C on Friday night. The same is the case with Fatehpur.



People witnessed snow in the open fields on Saturday morning. Mist and morning fog was also there in some parts of the state.

The officer Meteorological department in Jaipur RS Sharma said, "Around 40-50 per cent of districts of Rajasthan are witnessing severe cold wave conditions due to northerly winds and the situation is likely to continue till December 21. There will be a change in wind pattern from December 22. Ground frost is likely in some parts of northern Rajasthan".

ALSO READ Cold wave hits North India; lowest temperature recorded in many states

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 02:25 PM IST