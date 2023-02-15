Rajasthan: Rare earth elements reserves found in south west districts

Barmer, Rajasthan | Indian rail info

Good reserves of rare earth elements (REE) like Bastnasite, Britolite, Synchisite and Xenotime have been found in carbonates and microgranite rocks in south west parts of Rajasthan. The state government has started sample analysis and speeding up the explanation of these REEs.

The Additional Chief Secretary of Mines and Petroleum development of the government Dr. Subodh Agarwal said that the department is excited by the preliminary findings as today China has a monopoly in the export market of rare earth elements and about 95 percent of the supply is being done by China. 'With the explanation and mining of these REEs, the dependence on China will decrease,' said Agarwal.

The reserves of the rare earth element have been found in the areas around Barmer, Jalore, Pali and Udaipur districts.

Microgranite rocks have been found in Jalore's Siwana, which has the rarest Genotime rare earth deposits, while 5 million tonnes of rare earth elements deposits are also possible in Barmer's Kamthai, Dhani granite block near Pali and carbonates in Nivaniya village near Udaipur.

Agarwal said that the quality of rare earth can be gauged from the fact that the Atomic Energy Department of the Government of India has reserved 7 blocks for exploration in Siwana Ring Complex.

The REEs are used in aerospace, laser, battery, magnet, nuclear battery, X-ray tube, ceramic, high temperature battery, fluorescent lamp industries and cancer medicine.