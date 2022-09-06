Rajasthan: Rape survivor fails 'virginity test', Khap imposes Rs 10 lakh fine | Unsplash

Jaipur: A bride was allegedly forced to undergo a chastity (virginity) test in Bhilwara, Rajasthan. The woman's in-laws called the Khap panchayat since she failed the test who then imposed a fine on Rs 10 lakhs on the woman and her family.

The incident happened in Bagor village of Bhilwara.

The woman complained about about her husband and in-laws harassing her and her family on Saturday, September 3.

Police inspector Ayub Khan said, "A 24-year-old girl living in Bhilwara city was married in May 11 this year. She was made to undergo a virginity test after her wedding but could not pass since she was raped before her marriage."

Khan further said that the husband and mother-in-law tortured her and called Khap. "The panchayat imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on the girl's father in the name of rituals. Thereafter they were troubled by her in-laws."

"The woman's family members complained to the police about the decision of the panchayat. The police investigated the matter and found it to be true. A case has been registered against the husband and in-laws of the married woman on Saturday night," said Ayub Khan.

In a video clip, the survivor is seen saying that she failed the ritual and did not speak up out of fear. She alleged she was then beaten by her husband and mother-in-law and eventually confessed to being sexually assaulted before.

Mandal's DSP Surendra Kumar said that the police probed into the matter and investigation revealed that the woman was being harassed for last five months for the fine amount. Kumar said further probe is on.