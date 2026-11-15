Rajasthan Railway Track Blast Case Cracked, Man & Woman From Punjab Arrested In Sri Ganganagar | X - KRASHANKAN8171

Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan) [India], November 15: Two people, including a woman, were arrested in connection with a blast on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway line near 50 GB village in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, officials said.

This development came following an investigation by the district police with input from security agencies. The blast had occurred on November 3.

The arrested accused were identified as Devendra Singh and Mahakdeep Kaur, both residents of Gurdaspur in Punjab.

Police Detain More Suspects In Blast Case

Police have also detained other individuals suspected of being involved in the incident or assisting in the execution of the suspected blast.

According to the information received, the case was solved with the help of inputs from Sri Ganganagar Police and coordination with security agencies.

Following the arrests, police have launched an intensive interrogation of the accused to ascertain further details about the incident and establish the role of other suspected persons.

देश में गद्दारो की कमी नहीं है कुछ गद्दार लोग अपने लोगों की जान का ही सौदा कर लेते है।राजस्थान के श्रीगंगानगर में हुई ट्रेन ट्रैक ब्लास्ट में दो आरोपी भारतीय ही निकले जिनके सीधे कनेक्शन पाकिस्तान के आतंकियों से बताए जा रहे हैं।राजस्थान की ATS टीम ने पंजाब के गुरदासपुर से दो आरोपी महकदीप कौर और देवेंद्र सिंह को पकड़ा है।क्या इन लोगों के दिलों में अपनो के प्रति कोई प्रेम भावना नहीं है।जो पैसे के लिए अपना परिवार ही उजाड़ रहे हैं — Bharat Singh (@KRASHANKAN8171) November 15, 2026

Senior Police Officers Question Accused

Bikaner Inspector General of Police (IG) Om Prakash and Sri Ganganagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Harishankar are personally questioning the accused as part of the investigation.

IPS officer Nitin Chaudhary is conducting the investigation into the entire case.

More details are awaited.

Also Watch:

Police Rule Out Link With Seized RDX

Two cement pillars supporting railway tracks were damaged in a suspected blast near 50 GB village on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway on November 3. Police had earlier ruled out any link with the 7.5 kg of RDX recently recovered in the border region.

"There is no connection with the seized RDX, till now," Sri Ganganagar SP Harishankar had said.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)