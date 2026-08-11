Rajasthan Proposes ₹306-Crore Tribal Tourism Push With New Tourist Circuits To Promote Heritage & Culture | X - DIPRRajasthan

Jaipur: Rajasthan, known globally for its desert landscapes and royal heritage, is now looking to put its tribal heartland on the international tourism map, with the state government proposing tourism projects worth around Rs 306 crore in the southern tribal belt.

The proposed projects seek to develop a Tribal Tourist Circuit and a Maharana Pratap Tourist Circuit, besides promoting the region’s religious, historical, and cultural heritage. The initiative covers tribal-dominated districts, including Udaipur, Pratapgarh, Dungarpur, Banswara, and parts of Sirohi, which are known for their lush landscapes, indigenous traditions, and historical sites.

राजस्थान वर्षों से अपनी ऐतिहासिक और सांस्कृतिक विविधताओं के कारण, दुनियाभर के पर्यटकों के लिए, आकर्षण का केंद्र बना हुआ है। इसी विरासत को और विस्तार देने के लिए, मुख्यमंत्री श्री भजनलाल शर्मा के नेतृत्व में, राज्य सरकार जनजातीय अंचल को भी वैश्विक पर्यटन मानचित्र पर, नई पहचान… pic.twitter.com/kHvC75JsCF — CMO Rajasthan (@RajCMO) August 11, 2026

Under the Tribal Tourist Circuit, Rs 49.4 crore has been proposed for the development of Beneshwar Dham in Dungarpur, popularly known as the “Kumbh of the tribals.” Another Rs 13.41 crore has been earmarked for Mangarh Dham in Banswara, a site closely associated with the tribal freedom struggle.

The circuit will also cover important religious and cultural destinations such as Matrikundiya in Chittorgarh, known as the Prayag of Mewar; Sitamata Sanctuary in Pratapgarh; Gautameshwar Mahadev Temple; Tripura Sundari Temple in Banswara; and Rishabhdev Temple in Udaipur.

Officials said the focus would be on increasing the duration of tourists’ stays in tribal areas while creating employment and self-employment opportunities for local communities and self-help groups.

“Special efforts will increase tourist stays in tribal areas while also providing employment opportunities for local people and self-help groups with ample opportunities for self-employment,” officials said.

The government has separately proposed spending more than Rs 206 crore on the Maharana Pratap Tourist Circuit, aimed at integrating sites associated with Maharana Pratap and the history of Mewar. The circuit will include Chavand, Haldighati, Gogunda, Kumbhalgarh, Diwar, and Udaipur.

As part of the broader tourism development plan, a Shilpgram in Dungarpur and a heritage walkway in Chittorgarh are also proposed. Conservation and development works will be undertaken at heritage and religious sites, including Baiji Ki Baori in Gogunda, Karni Mata Temple in Udaipur, and Neemach Mata Temple.

The government is also seeking to document and preserve the intangible cultural heritage of tribal communities through the proposed Saundh Maati Adi Dharohar Documentation Scheme.

The initiative will document tribal musical instruments, traditional cuisine, paintings, murals, wood and stone crafts, dance forms, and folk singing. Documentaries on historically important places are also planned to showcase tribal culture, the contribution of tribal freedom fighters, and traditional communities’ relationship with forests and water resources.

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To provide tribal artisans with a wider market, the government has also developed the Banphool brand for promoting tribal artists and their products. A Tribal Design Studio has also been established as part of efforts to strengthen branding and market access.

The government sees tribal tourism as more than an expansion of Rajasthan’s tourism portfolio. It believes the initiative can become a tool for socio-economic empowerment, employment generation, and preservation of tribal cultural identity, while giving the state’s tribal heritage greater visibility on the global tourism map.