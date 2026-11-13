Rajasthan Prisoner Serving Life Term Visits Thailand, Jail Guard Marks Attendance

In a major security lapse, a life convict lodged at an open-air prison in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district allegedly travelled to Thailand for five days without permission and returned without being detected, while a prison guard continued marking his attendance.

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The prisoner, identified as Dikshant Kamra, was in Thailand from October 9 to 13, according to an investigation by the prison authorities. His passport reportedly contains records of the foreign trip. The jail guard, identified as Hapuram, allegedly marked his attendance throughout his absence.

Prison guard suspended after investigation

Following the findings, Rajasthan Director General of Prisons Ashok Rathore suspended the guard. Based on reports submitted by the Inspectors General of Police of the Bikaner and Jodhpur ranges, Dharmoodwali police in Sri Ganganagar have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Opium case exposes foreign travel

The incident came to light after Kamra was recently caught with 40 grams of opium in a car. Jawahar Nagar police subsequently registered a case against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, during which his earlier foreign travel came under scrutiny.

Under the Rajasthan Open Air Camp Rules, 1972, an open prison is a facility without conventional walls, bars or locks.

Convict serving sentence in murder case

Kamra and his friend Priya Seth have been serving life sentences since 2018 for the murder of Dushyant Sharma. According to the police, Seth had allegedly trapped Sharma in a honeytrap to repay Kamra's debt. The duo allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh from Sharma by threatening to implicate him in a rape case. After receiving Rs 3 lakh, they allegedly strangled him to death.

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