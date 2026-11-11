Reena Sopam's Book 'Kala Paridrishya, Kaaljayee Kalakar Aur Bihar' Wins Prestigious Jaipur Samman 2027 | Amazon

Patna: Senior journalist Reena Sopam's book, "Kala Paridrishya, Kaaljayee Kalakar aur Bihar", has been announced to be given Jaipur Samman, 2027.

Releasing the list of winners of various genres of Jaipur Samman, 2027, Jaipur Sahitya Sangeeti, the Jaipur-based literary organisation, said that the selection committee has selected the book for the award in the theatre, classical music and classical instrument category.

Jaipur Sahitya Sangeeti Convenor Arvind Kumarsambhav said the award was given to the book, "Kala Paridrishya, Kaaljayee Kalakar aur Bihar", for documenting the contributions of the country's great personalities along with the author's distinctive writing style.

Selection Committee Finalises Award Winners

He informed that recommendations are made for several writers and their books from across the country for several categories.

The selection committee recently finalised the list. Consequently, we announced the winners in different categories just before the Chhath Festival. The Jaipur Samman investiture ceremony will be held in Jaipur on December 25 this year.

Book Chronicles Bihar's Cultural Heritage

Authored by senior journalist and art writer Reena Sopam and designed by senior artist Shyamal Das, this book is a cultural journey of Bihar featuring the biographies of the country's leading artistes and memories of their bonding with Bihar.

The list of personalities in the book includes not only Vidushi Annapurna Devi, Kishori Amonkar, Yamini Krishnamurthy and Shanti Hiranand, but also detailed information about the country's first female tabla player, Dr. Aban E Mistry, and her connections with Bihar. In fact, for the first time, biographies of artistes like Ustad Ballu Khan, Ustad Imrat Hussain, Pt Udayshankar have been written in Hindi. There are biographies of four sarod players—Ustad Ali Akbar Khan, Ustad Bahadur Khan, Pt Jyotin Bhattacharya and Prof Chandrakant Lal Das—and also biographies of two Dhrupad singers, Pt Ramchatur Mallik and Pt Siyaram Tiwari.

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Spotlight On Bihar's Musical Traditions

A section of this book is dedicated to Khayal styles and Dhrupad Gharanas of Bihar and their challenges in the present times. Many learned artists also share their views on the changing art environment in Bihar.

The cover page and the entire book were designed by senior artist Shyamal Das.