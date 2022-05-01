Rajasthan power crisis: Industries to get electricity for only 8 hours in a day

The power crisis is getting serious in Rajasthan. The government has decided to start a power cut for industries and agriculture also. The industries will get electricity for only 8 hours a day from May 3rd while farmers get power supply for only four hours a day.

Rajasthan is facing an acute power crisis for the last 10 days due to increased demand and shortage of coal for its thermal power plants. The power outage for one to six hours is already in force across the state.

The situation is getting worse as now it has started impacting the industrial and agriculture sector also. The industries were asked to reduce their power consumption by 50 per cent in the evening but now industries will get electricity from 10 in the morning to 6 in the evening as was decided in a reviews meeting of officials held on Saturday.

There are more than 2 lakh industrial units in Rajasthan that will be directly affected by this power cut.

With industries, the farmers will also have to face power outages as now they will get 4 hours of electricity instead of 6 hours a day. Although there is no major crop season at present it will impact the horticulture farming of vegetables and fruits.

Notably, Rajasthan is reeling under hot weather conditions as the maximum temperatures have crossed 46 degrees Celcius in some of the districts and due to such weather the demand for electricity in the state has increased by 35 per cent this year. The peak demand has also increased by 22 per cent. There is a difference of 3000 megawatts in demand and supply of electricity in the state.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 10:17 PM IST