Rajasthan Political Crisis: State Assembly issues notices to 19 MLAs including Sachin Pilot

In a major development amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, the State Assembly has issued notices to nineteen MLAs including former deputy chief minister and PCC chief Sachin Pilot for violating the party whip to attend the Congress Legislative Party meet on two consecutive days. The notices have been sent to the MLAs through WhatsApp, email, and also pasted outside their homes.

The MLAs have been told to appear in person at the state assembly by July 17 and explain their position on the matter. The notices have been sent by the Secretary of the State Assembly.