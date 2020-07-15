Rajasthan Political Crisis: State Assembly issues notices to 19 MLAs including Sachin Pilot

In a major development amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, the State Assembly has issued notices to nineteen MLAs including former deputy chief minister and PCC chief Sachin Pilot for violating the party whip to attend the Congress Legislative Party meet on two consecutive days. The notices have been sent to the MLAs through WhatsApp, email, and also pasted outside their homes.
The MLAs have been told to appear in person at the state assembly by July 17 and explain their position on the matter. The notices have been sent by the Secretary of the State Assembly.
While there is no reaction from the Pilot group regarding the notices, BJP has been citing legality of these notices. Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said, “Whip can be issued only for a party meeting held in the Assembly premises. For a meeting held at any other location, the whip is not effective.”
According to senior advocate A K Jain, “As per Schedule 10 of Constitution person who votes or abstains from voting against the direction of the party or person authorized by a party shall be disqualified. The CLP cannot be termed as a proper meeting.”
Sources say that some of the MLAs who are put up in resorts in Manesar have communicated to the Gehlot faction that they wish to come back. It is being seen as a response to the notices. Surjewala’s statements where he advised Pilot to get the MLAs out of the grips off Haryana police and back in Jaipur are being taken as proof of the same.
At the same time, Bayana MLA Amar Singh Jatav’s family has alleged that he is missing for the last five days and his phone is switched off. They said that they are concerned for his safety.