Rajasthan political crisis: 'Gehlot will continue as CM', claim loyalists

Photo: ANI

Amid the suspense over Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s nomination for the post of Congress party president, his loyalists have said that Gehlot will continue as the chief minister of the state. "Gehlot is not resigning, and Congress will continue to work under his leadership," said cabinet minister Pratap Singh Kachariyawas while talking to the media on Wednesday.

Gehlot was to leave for Delhi on Wednesday afternoon, but his programme was rescheduled twice. In between, Gehlot held meetings with his closest leaders, including Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi and discussed the notices given to three leaders by the party high-command for their alleged indiscipline.

After the meeting, Kachariyawas said, "We did not discuss his resignation. He is not resigning today. He will not resign in future. He will go to Delhi and tell the opinion of 102 MLAs to the Central leadership of the party."

Another minister, Vishvendra Singh, who was once in the dissident Sachin Pilot camp and had to lose his ministership for that also said, "Mr Gehlot will complete his five years as the chief minister of Rajasthan."

The statements of Gehlot's loyalist leaders at this time have been taken as an indication that he is not going to file the nomination for the post of Congress party president.

Delay in his Delhi visit has also hinted that now, even the party leadership is in no mood to ask Gehlot to file his nomination.

There was a buzz among party leaders that Congress president Sonia Gandhi is not giving an appointment to Gehlot and that was the reason behind the delay in his visit to Delhi.