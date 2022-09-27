Congress top brass speaks with Gehlot, disciplinary action against those responsible for rebellion: Report

With Ashok Gehlot eyeing Congress president's post, will Sachin Pilot become Rajasthan chief minister? | Photo: ANI

New Delhi: Following reports that Gandhi and the top brass of the Congress were dissatisfied with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, senior Congress leaders spoke with him today to discuss matters.

According to the media reports, senior Congress leaders Ambika Soni and Anand Sharma, after discussing the issues with interim president Sonia Gandhi, have reached out to Ashok Gehlot to "sort out the differences that have been created."

Ashok Gehlot will soon meet with Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Meanwhile, certain media reports have added that ‘disciplinary action’ has been taken against three or four leaders loyal to Gehlot who were found involved in organising the rebellion.

The 71-year-old leader is still in the race for the position of Congress president."

The main reason for the rebellion was Gehlot’s denial to resign from the post of Rajasthan Chief Minister, which the leadership did not find good.

Gehlot had earlier agreed to quit as Chief Minister after Rahul Gandhi announced that he would not be allowed to handle both positions simultaneously, following the one person, one post policy of the Congress.

In a meeting at Gehlot’s place, the change in Rajasthan was to be formally announced in the presence of MLAs on Sunday. But, only about 25 of 107 Congress MLAs remained present.

The remaining MLAs attended a different meeting held by Shanti Dhariwal, a minister close to Gehlot. They were later warned to resign in case Gehlot was replaced as Chief Minister by Sachin Pilot, his rival, who stood against him in 2020.

The MLAs openly resisted the Gandhis on the condition of choosing a new Chief Minister only after electing the president of Congress. If Gehlot becomes Congress president, then he will have the power to pick the new CM in Rajasthan.

Gehlot completely denied taking part in the rebellion, though three ministers close to him coordinated those who rebl. Gehlot informed the central leadership that "Nothing is in my hands. The MLAs are angry. "

Also, no one in Delhi agreed to accept that the whole bunch of 92 MLAs could take a step of mass resignation without Gehlot's support. Gehlot has apologised. The Congress leadership has announced a "serious action" of indiscipline by a senior leader.

Sachin Pilot, whose supporters were pushed back by Gehlot's, visited the national capital, but his further plans to meet with the leadership are yet to be known.