Rajasthan Political Crisis: Ashok Gehlot not to blame for crisis; Congress observers seek action against CM's loyalists

In the latest developments in the Rajasthan Political crisis, the Congress observers on Monday in a report gave a clean chit to chief minister Ashok Gehlot, according to PTI. The report will be sent to Sonia Gandhi.

In the report, observers did not hold Gehlot responsible for the developments in the desert state. However, the report recommended disciplinary action against prominent leaders who called a parallel meeting.

The report has recommended action against minister and MLA Shanti Dhariwal, minister and MLA Pratap Singh Khachariwah, and Congress leader Dharmendra Rathod.

In the nine-page report, the developments from Sunday have been relayed in a sequential manner by the in-charge and the observers.