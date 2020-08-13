Rajasthan political crisis at an end? Sachin Pilot meets Ashok Gehlot at CLP meeting

The Rajasthan political crisis, at least when it comes to the internal struggle within the Congress seems to be at an end. On Thursday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former Deputy, Sachin Pilot were photographed together at a Congress Legislature Party meeting.

Following a meeting with the Congress High Command, Pilot who had rebelled against Gehlot and left the state with several other MLAs was welcomed back to the party. In a statement on Monday, the Congress had said that Pilot had "committed to working in the interest of the Congress party and the Congress government in Rajasthan".