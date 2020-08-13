Rajasthan political crisis at an end? Sachin Pilot meets Ashok Gehlot at CLP meeting

The Rajasthan political crisis, at least when it comes to the internal struggle within the Congress seems to be at an end. On Thursday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former Deputy, Sachin Pilot were photographed together at a Congress Legislature Party meeting.
Following a meeting with the Congress High Command, Pilot who had rebelled against Gehlot and left the state with several other MLAs was welcomed back to the party. In a statement on Monday, the Congress had said that Pilot had "committed to working in the interest of the Congress party and the Congress government in Rajasthan".
The Congress on Thursday also revoked the suspension of Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh, two MLAs who had rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan.
They had been suspended from the party's primary membership last month over their alleged involvement in a "conspiracy" to topple the Congress government in the state.
In the meantime, a day before Friday's Assembly meeting, the BJP has said that it will be filing a no-confidence motion against the Gehlot-led Rajasthan government. The Opposition party also held a legislative party meeting that was attended by Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, national General Secretary Muralidhar Rao, state BJP President Satish Poonia, national Vice Presidents Avinash Rai Khanna and Vasundhara Raje, national Joint General Secretary (organisation) V. Satish, Gulab Chand Kataria and Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Singh Rathore, among others.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)