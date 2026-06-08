Rajasthan Police SOG Arrests 3 Kazakhstan-Trained Doctors In Fake FMG Certificate Scam | File Pic (Representational Image)

Jaipur: The Rajasthan police Special Operations Group (SOG) has arrested three doctors who had completed their MBBS abroad (in Kazakhstan) and allegedly obtained fake Foreign Medical Graduate (FMG) certificates by paying a total of ₹74 lakhs.

Based on these certificates, the accused completed internships at medical colleges and secured temporary registration with the Rajasthan Medical Council (RMC). Discrepancies in the documents came to light during the investigation.

The arrested are Dr. Deepak Yadav, Dr. Raju Gurjar, and Dr. Naresh Gurjar; all three are from Rajasthan.

ADG (SOG) Vishal Bansal said that Dr. Deepak Yadav returned to India in 2022 after completing his MBBS in Kazakhstan. Despite multiple attempts, he failed to pass the FMG screening exam conducted by the National Medical Commission.

He then connected with the brother-in-law of Bhanaram—the mastermind behind the fake certificate racket—through Vijay Sani, a former classmate from Kazakhstan, and paid ₹24 lakh to obtain a fake FMG exam certificate. Using this certificate, he completed his internship at the Government Medical College, Dausa.

While Dr. Naresh and Dr. Raju Gurjar returned to India in 2021 after completing their MBBS in Kazakhstan and after failed attempts for FMG certificates, both obtained fake FMG certificates through Indraraj Sani of Dausa by paying him ₹23 lakh and ₹27 lakh, respectively. Naresh completed his internship at the Government Medical College, Alwar, and Raju from the Government Medical College in Hanumangarh.

IG (SOG) Ajaypal Lamba said that more than 100 doctors who obtained fake FMG certificates have been identified so far and investigation revealed fake FMG certificates and temporary registration with the RMC were facilitated by the RMC employees and officials.

Notably, Seventeen abroad graduated doctors, former RMC Registrar Dr. Rajesh Sharma, and two employees of RMC, the mastermind Bhanaram Mali and a middleman, have already been arrested in connection with the case.

The investigation revealed that Bhanaram charged between ₹20 lakh and ₹30 lakh per person to arrange the fake certificates and secure registration with the RMC.

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) is a mandatory screening and licensing exam for Indian students who complete their MBBS or equivalent medical studies abroad. This certificate is mandatory to register with the state medical council and to obtain a license to practice medicine in India.