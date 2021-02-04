Rajasthan Police SI Recruitment 2021: Applications for 859 posts to open soon; how to apply on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector AP, Platoon Commander and Sub Inspector MBC in Rajasthan Police for TSP and Non-TSP Areas for a total of 859 Vacancies.

Interested candidates can apply on the RPSC's official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Important Dates for Rajasthan Police SI Recruitment 2021

RPSC SI Online Registration: February 9, 2021.

Last Date of Submission: March 10, 2021

Exam format for Rajasthan Police SI Recruitment 2021

A written Competitive Examination for the post of Sub Inspector in Section I, II and V for the post of Platoon Commander in Section IV and VI shall be conducted by the Commission at such places and time as may be notified by the Commission on the following pattern.

1. General, Hindi, 2 hours, 200

2. General Knowledge and General Science, 2 hours, 200 (To be answered in English or Hindi)

Steps to apply for Rajasthan Police SI Recruitment 2021

Go to RPSC's official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the 'Apply online link' or log in on https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Pay the fees after applying online

Rajasthan Police SI Application Fee: