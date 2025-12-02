 Rajasthan Police Seize Truck Carrying Heavy Explosives In Rajsamand; 2 Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan Police Seize Truck Carrying Heavy Explosives In Rajsamand; 2 Arrested

Rajasthan Police Seize Truck Carrying Heavy Explosives In Rajsamand; 2 Arrested

According to DSP Shipra Rajawat, an unregistered truck coming from Amet towards Nathdwara was stopped during a routine check, and a large quantity of detonators, gelatin sticks, and explosive material was found in the truck during a search of the truck.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 09:43 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan Police Seize Truck Carrying Heavy Explosives In Rajsamand; 2 Arrested |

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Police have arrested two persons transporting explosives in a truck. The truck was carrying gelatin sticks and Eco Prime X explosives. The two accused couldn't produce any valid documents; however, preliminary investigation revealed that the explosives were intended for use in mining blasts.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning at Trinetra Circle in the Shrinathji police station area of ​​Rajsamand.

According to DSP Shipra Rajawat, an unregistered truck coming from Amet towards Nathdwara was stopped during a routine check, and a large quantity of detonators, gelatin sticks, and explosive material was found in the truck during a search of the truck.

Read Also
Rajasthan's Raj Bhavan Renamed As Lok Bhavan
article-image

The police have arrested driver Himmat Singh (30) and his assistant Bhagwat Singh (25) and are investigating where the material was sourced, to whom it was intended, and how it was being transported without valid documents.

FPJ Shorts
'It Is Very Difficult To Recreate...': MS Dhoni Reflects On Most Emotional Moment Of His Career Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction; Video
'It Is Very Difficult To Recreate...': MS Dhoni Reflects On Most Emotional Moment Of His Career Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction; Video
Uttar Pradesh News: BLOs Struggle To Meet SIR Deadline Amid Public Resistance And Heavy Workload
Uttar Pradesh News: BLOs Struggle To Meet SIR Deadline Amid Public Resistance And Heavy Workload
'Mirzapur Is A Show Full Of Misogyny': Rasika Dugal Gets Trolled For Saying She Wouldn't Have Accepted Ranbir Kapoor's Animal
'Mirzapur Is A Show Full Of Misogyny': Rasika Dugal Gets Trolled For Saying She Wouldn't Have Accepted Ranbir Kapoor's Animal
Inter-Gang Rivalry: Bishnoi’s Former Close Aide Chased, Shot Dead In Chandigarh
Inter-Gang Rivalry: Bishnoi’s Former Close Aide Chased, Shot Dead In Chandigarh

The DSP stated that 109 cartons of Eco Prime X explosives were seized, which contained a total of 981 pellets, 100 Trunk Line Delays (TLDs), and 93 detonators.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan Police Seize Truck Carrying Heavy Explosives In Rajsamand; 2 Arrested

Rajasthan Police Seize Truck Carrying Heavy Explosives In Rajsamand; 2 Arrested

Uttar Pradesh News: BLOs Struggle To Meet SIR Deadline Amid Public Resistance And Heavy Workload

Uttar Pradesh News: BLOs Struggle To Meet SIR Deadline Amid Public Resistance And Heavy Workload

Indian Navy Warns Pakistan Against Aggression Amid Asim Munir’s Elevation As CDF

Indian Navy Warns Pakistan Against Aggression Amid Asim Munir’s Elevation As CDF

Inter-Gang Rivalry: Bishnoi’s Former Close Aide Chased, Shot Dead In Chandigarh

Inter-Gang Rivalry: Bishnoi’s Former Close Aide Chased, Shot Dead In Chandigarh

BJP, RSS Tighten Joint Strategy In UP As Grassroots Messaging Takes Centre Stage For 2027

BJP, RSS Tighten Joint Strategy In UP As Grassroots Messaging Takes Centre Stage For 2027