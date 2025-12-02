Rajasthan Police Seize Truck Carrying Heavy Explosives In Rajsamand; 2 Arrested |

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Police have arrested two persons transporting explosives in a truck. The truck was carrying gelatin sticks and Eco Prime X explosives. The two accused couldn't produce any valid documents; however, preliminary investigation revealed that the explosives were intended for use in mining blasts.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning at Trinetra Circle in the Shrinathji police station area of ​​Rajsamand.

According to DSP Shipra Rajawat, an unregistered truck coming from Amet towards Nathdwara was stopped during a routine check, and a large quantity of detonators, gelatin sticks, and explosive material was found in the truck during a search of the truck.

Read Also Rajasthan's Raj Bhavan Renamed As Lok Bhavan

The police have arrested driver Himmat Singh (30) and his assistant Bhagwat Singh (25) and are investigating where the material was sourced, to whom it was intended, and how it was being transported without valid documents.

The DSP stated that 109 cartons of Eco Prime X explosives were seized, which contained a total of 981 pellets, 100 Trunk Line Delays (TLDs), and 93 detonators.