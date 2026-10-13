Rajasthan Police Seize Arms, Explosives Near Pakistan Border; 2 Punjab Residents Arrested | X - ParaSF007

Jaipur: Security agencies have seized a large consignment of arms, ammunition, and explosives allegedly dropped by a Pakistani drone near Rawla Mandi in Rajasthan’s border district of Sri Ganganagar. The recovery includes around 7 kg of explosives, two pistols, four magazines, approximately 650 cartridges, four pairs of batteries, and two remote controls.

Two youths from Punjab have been arrested in connection with the seizure. Security agencies suspect that the consignment may have been part of a larger conspiracy, although its intended use and the identities of those behind it are yet to be established.

Joint operation leads to major seizure

The joint operation was conducted by the Border Security Force (BSF), the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), and Rawla police following an intelligence input about suspicious packages dropped by a drone near a field along a canal at Chak 4 KNM W Tail, near Gram Panchayat 12 KND, on Monday night.

According to officials, the ANTF received information around 10 pm that three packets had been dropped near the canal in the border area. Initially, the input suggested that the packages could contain drugs. However, a search by the joint teams led to the recovery of arms, ammunition, and explosives.

Two Punjab youths arrested

The two arrested men are residents of Punjab’s Jalandhar and Ferozepur areas. The agencies are questioning them to establish their alleged role in the operation, identify their contacts, and determine where the consignment was meant to be delivered.

Confirming the recovery, ANTF Inspector General Vikas Kumar said that a large quantity of ammunition and explosives had been dropped in Rajasthan with the help of a drone.

“Our teams are working to establish who had sent the consignment and what its intended purpose was. Further details would emerge as the investigation progressed,” he added.

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Security tightened along border

Following the seizure, security has been tightened in the border region. Search operations are underway in fields, along canal banks, and in surrounding areas to rule out the possibility of additional consignments being dropped or hidden nearby.

Security agencies are also investigating whether the consignment was intended for a larger criminal or security-related operation and whether more people were involved. Further developments are expected as the investigation progresses.