Rajasthan Police Plan Private Crypto Wallet, Forensic Platform To Combat Cybercrime | Canva AI (Representative Image)

Jaipur: In a major step to tackle cybercrime, the Rajasthan Police have planned to develop a departmental private cryptocurrency wallet and a crypto forensic platform. The proposal comes amid a sharp rise in online fraud and cybercrimes involving cryptocurrencies.

The police have sought financial approval of approximately ₹19.5 lakh from the state government for the project, which aims to store seized cryptocurrencies securely, conduct technical analysis of digital assets, and present robust digital evidence in courts.

The police officials said that cybercrime in India is evolving beyond conventional banking fraud, and criminals are now converting money into cryptocurrencies and moving them through multiple digital wallets and exchange platforms, making it difficult for law enforcement agencies to trace and recover funds.

According to police officials, the use of digital currencies in criminal activities has created new challenges in preserving seized crypto assets and examining their transaction trails.

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To address these challenges, the Rajasthan Police have submitted a proposal to the state government seeking the development of a departmental private crypto wallet and a specialized crypto forensic platform for the Cyber Crime Unit.

“A dedicated and secure digital platform would enable investigators to safely manage confiscated cryptocurrencies, analyze blockchain transactions, and strengthen prosecution efforts through reliable digital evidence,” said the proposal.

The proposed system will not be limited to Jaipur. Operating under the administrative control of the CID-CB, the platform can be utilized by cyber police stations and law enforcement units across the state whenever required. It will also facilitate the secured transfer and management of seized crypto assets between agencies.

With the approval of the project, Rajasthan would become one of the few states in India with a dedicated digital infrastructure for the seizure, preservation, forensic examination, and investigation of cryptocurrency assets linked to cybercrime.