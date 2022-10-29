Rajasthan police on auctioning of girls: The incident is of 2019 | Representative Image

Jaipur: The Rajasthan police have claimed that the reported incident of auctioning of girls on stamp paper in the state is of 2019 and a case was registered against 25 persons at that time.

Director General of Police ML Lather said in an official release that the two victims who have been named in the media report are currently living in Nari Niketan, Ajmer.

He said that in the year 2019, a case was registered against 25 accused in the Hanuman Nagar police station of the district, under various sections of the IPC, POCSO Act, JJ Act and IT Act. The charge sheet was also presented in the court.

'Operation Gudiya' dates back to 2019

Lather informed that in the year 2019, Operation Gudiya was conducted in Bhilwara district in connection with the auctioning of girls. Prostitution bases were being operated by the accused Itunda, Pandher, Hanuman Nagar of Bhilwara and Napakheda and Jaswant Nagar of Sanwar police station area of Ajmer.

“The girls who were kidnapped at these bases were made young through drugs and were brought into the business of prostitution,” said Lathar.

It was found that the gang had links in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Raids were conducted at many places in these states.

Lathar said that police rescued 7 girls including minors and a challan was presented in the court against 25 accused. Five of the seven victim girls were sent to their homes, while two are staying at Nari Niketan Ajmer.

He said that Rajasthan Police is sensitive to the crimes against women in the state; special vigil is being kept on the cases related to atrocities against women.