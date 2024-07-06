Rajasthan Police Introduces 'E-Sakshya' App For Digital Evidence Collection Under New Criminal Laws | Wikipedia

Jaipur: Under the new criminal laws implemented in the country from July 1, a new initiative has been taken by Rajasthan Police to collect evidence digitally through an app and store it on the cloud. The app 'E-Sakshya' has been made by the National Informatics Center (NIC).

Director General of Police, Cyber ​​​​Crime and state crime records bureau. Hemant Priyadarshi said that under the new Criminal Law, a provision has been made in the Bharatiya Nagrik Surksha Samhita (BNSS) to compile and save evidence related to any crime in digital form. By installing this app on their mobile, the Investigation Officers (IO) will be able to record the evidence related to the incident in digital form.

Videography of all types of searches and seizures will also be done through this app. The videos will be kept safe until it reaches the court. The evidence collected on this app will be directly uploaded to the 'Cloud' that will help to prevent the evidence from tampering.

The app has been tested by uploading 4000 trial videos from different districts of the state. After successful testing, instructions have been issued from the Police Headquarters for the use of this app in the entire state.