Rajasthan: Police constable thrashed by mining mafia in Kota for stopping tractor

A Rajasthan police constable, who tried to stop a tractor loaded with illegally mined sand gravel was beaten by sticks and iron rods in the Chechat area of Kota district Rajasthan on Sunday late evening.

The constable was seriously injured and was admitted to the hospital in Jhalawar. This is the second recent instance of a policeman being beaten up by the mining mafia in the Kota district.

Ramchandra, the Ghatoli police outpost in charge of the Chechat police station area, was passing from Ghatoli to Chechat police station on Saturday night when he saw a tractor-trolley loaded with illegally mined sand gravel near Hathuna village. The constable stopped the trolly and informed the police station for assistance.

In the meantime, the tractor driver also called and informed his men and before the police could reach the spot, about six accomplices of the driver reached there and started beating the policeman with sticks and iron rods, leaving the policeman on the road in critical condition while the accused fled with the tractor-trolley.

The police team that reached the spot later took the injured constable to the nearby hospital, where he was referred to a government hospital in Jahalwar. Constable Ramchandra sustained multiple injuries including fractures on his leg and arm.

The SHO of Chechat police station Bannalal Jat said that on Saturday night, when policeman Ramchandra took action on illegal send gravel transport, the mafia beat him up. Police have registered a case against persons identified as Bhojraj Gurjar, Dharamraj Gurjar and three others. Police teams are searching for the accused.

This is the second incident of attacking police in the Kota district in the last 15 days. In mid-July, a police officer was beaten up by a group of men engaged in transporting illegally mined sand gravel in Itawa town of Kota.

It is to mention here that a joint campaign of the concerned departments, including Mines, Police and District Administration, are up in arms against illegal mining activities across the state and as per the government report, more than 300 cases have been registered in the last seven days. In addition to this, more than 277 vehicles and machinery have been seized.

Additional Chief Secretary, Mines Department, Dr Subodh Aggarwal informed that about 704 sensitive places related to illegal mining activities have been identified by the Department and their list has been handed over to the concerned Superintendents of Police.

He said that apart from arresting the admin of the WhatsApp group related to illegal mining activity in Udaipur, eight in Alwar, two in Udaipur, two in Pratapgarh, and one each in Nagaur and Ajmer involved in illegal mining activity has been arrested. 53 FIRs have been registered in various police stations in the state.

