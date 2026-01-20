Rajasthan Police Bust Cambodia-Based International Cyber Fraud Racket, 41 Arrested Under Operation 'Cyber Mukti'

Rajasthan Police officials conduct raids across villages in the Kotputli–Behror belt after uncovering a Cambodia-based cyber fraud network under Operation Cyber Mukti | Representational Image

Jaipur, Jan 20: The Rajasthan Police, under Operation Cyber Mukti, have uncovered an international cyber fraud ring operating from Cambodia. In a joint operation with 25 teams from 15 police stations of the Bansur and Kotputli region near Alwar, a network of agents who sent hundreds of young men, including more than 50 from the Bansur area alone, to Cambodia was exposed.

Raids conducted, 41 arrested

Superintendent of Police Devendra Kumar Bishnoi said that raids were conducted in several villages, and 41 people have been nabbed, including Suresh Sain, the main agent for Chinese companies sending young men abroad.

Modus operandi of the scam

The action was taken on information that a large number of people from Kotputli-Behror and surrounding areas were being sent to Cambodia to work with Chinese cyber gangs defrauding Indian citizens of thousands of crores of rupees through digital arrests, fake websites and investment fraud by creating fake trading apps and websites resembling legitimate ones. These were promoted using advertisements on Telegram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, under the guise of the stock market.

Scale of international operations

The investigation has also revealed that around 1,500 people from India, Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh were involved in these fraudulent call centres operating in Cambodia. They were paid a monthly salary of around US$1,000, along with additional incentives for carrying out large-scale scams.

Also Watch:

A significant number of young people from Hindi-speaking states, as well as English-speaking individuals from South India, were also involved. The police are investigating the entire matter.