Rajasthan Police Arrest 18 In Fake Foreign Medical Graduate Certificate Registration Scam |

Jaipur: In a major operation, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police has arrested Dr. Rajesh Sharma, the former Registrar of the Rajasthan Medical Council, and 17 others in connection with a case of issuing forged Foreign Medical Graduate (FMG) certificates.

“Raids were conducted across Rajasthan to arrest 18 persons including the then-Registrar of the Rajasthan Medical Council (RMC), Dr. Rajesh Sharma. The 18 arrested individuals include 15 candidates who, despite having completed their MBBS degrees abroad, were unable to pass the FMG (Foreign Medical Graduate) examination,” said SOG Additional Director General (ADG) Vishal Bansal.

A total of 22 teams of SOG carried out operations at various locations across nine districts of the state, including Jaipur on Wednesday. The investigation revealed that these candidates were attempting to obtain registration with the Rajasthan Medical Council and trying to enroll for internships by procuring fraudulent certificates.

It is alleged that Dr. Rajesh Sharma along with his associate (the then-Nodal Officer) and a middleman facilated the forged documents to manipulate the registration process.

ADG Vishal Bansal said that 93 individuals have been identified so far who attempted to obtai medical registration based on fraudulent FMG certificates.

Notably, this entire case began with the arrest of three MBBS doctors. Subsequently, two other accused were apprehended; having returned after completing their MBBS degrees abroad.

The investigation revealed that the accused fabricated FMG certificates and used them to secure provisional registration certificates from the Rajasthan Medical Council without undergoing any valid verification process. The registration procedure was completed without any verification of the authenticity of the certificates. The investigating agency has also uncovered evidence of large-scale financial transactions involved in this case.

The SOG has stated that the entire network is being subjected to a thorough investigation, and further arrests are anticipated in the coming days.