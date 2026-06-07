Rajasthan Police Arrest 11, Including 3 Pastors, Over Alleged Tribal Conversions In Udaipur | File Pic (Representational Image)

The Rajasthan police have arrested 11 individuals, including three pastors, in connection with the alleged religious conversion of tribal families from 20 villages in the Rishabhdeo area of Udaipur.

Rishabhdeo DSP Rajiv Rahar said that there were complaints from victims of being subjected to both inducements and threats to convert to Christianity; consequently, 11 individuals were arrested on Sunday. Further investigation is underway, involving the scrutiny of their mobile phones and bank accounts.

The incident took place in Kanuwada Bilkhai village, located in Rishabhdeo, where at a prayer meeting the pastors allegedly urged people to abandon Hinduism, promising that all their ailments would be cured and that they would receive financial benefits in various ways. To lure the tribal people, offers were even made to dig wells and install tube wells on their agricultural land.

Station House Officer (SHO) Hemant Ahari said that a prayer meeting had been ongoing for the past two days in Kanuwada Bilkhai village, led by a resident named Babulal. Around 200 people from more than 20 surrounding villages were present in the meeting. Acting on information provided by some locals, the police reached the location where people were being encouraged to renounce Hinduism and adopt Christianity.

Another pastor was arrested for alleged religious conversion in Alwar a couple of days ago. According to police, VHP workers reached a house in the Akhepura police station area after receiving information about an alleged religious conversion programme being conducted there.

A confrontation followed, during which the pastor, identified as Rajkumar, was allegedly dragged out of the house and assaulted. The pastor admitted converting over 15 people so far.