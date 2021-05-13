Rajasthan: Police accused of misbehaving with Imam in Jhunjhunu district's Mandawa

Jaipur: Members of the Muslim community in Mandawa town of Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan have accused the local police of sneaking into a mosque and assaulting and abusing the Imam and four others. Although the police are denying the allegations and said that we had received information of a violation of Covid protocol and imposed the penalty only.

In a written complaint to the superintendent of police, community members said that incident took place on May 11th, when some policeman came to the mosque and abused the Imam and others. The Imam was taken to the police station and tortured, the complaint read. Action is demanded against the policemen.

Although, the SHO of Mandava police station Mahaveer Singh has denied the charges. When contacted he said, "We had information that people are violating the protocol in the mosque. We reached there and imposed the penalty. Allegations of assault or abuse are baseless."