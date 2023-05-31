Rajasthan: PM Modi slams Congress for 'biggest treachery' of betraying poor in Ajmer rally

PM Modi addressing rally in Rajasthan's Ajmer | BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a speech in Ajmer, Rajasthan, on Wednesday, in which he emphasised that the Congress party's tendency to make guarantees is not a recent phenomenon. PM Modi accused the Congress party of betraying the poor through their misleading tactics, referring to it as the "biggest treachery." The Prime Minister's remark targeting the long-standing party comes just before the anticipated Rajasthan Assembly Polls, scheduled for the end of 2023.

"50 years back, Congress gave the 'garibi hatao' guarantee to the country. This is Congress party's biggest treachery with the poor. Congress' strategy has been to trick the poor. People of Rajasthan have suffered due to this," the Prime Minister said in his Ajmer rally.

PM Modi, taking swipe at the Congress, said: “Congress has always deceived this land of the brave and the Bravehearts here. For 4 decades, Congress continued betraying the ex-servicemen in the name of One Rank One Pension (OROP)...BJP Govt not only implemented OROP but also provided arrears to the ex-servicemen".

“Achievements of India, success of the people of India is not digestible to a few people. India got a new Parliament building. Are you not proud of the new Parliament?... But Congress & some other parties like it threw mud of politics at it...They are angry that how is the son of a poor standing before their ego? They are angry that the why is son of the poor not allowing their arbitrariness? They are angry that why is son of the poor questioning their corruption & dynasty?..." PM Modi went on to add.

The Prime Minister paid a visit to Rajasthan and participated in prayers at the renowned Brahma temple located in the Ajmer district of Rajasthan, specifically in Pushkar.

PM Modi, addressing the rally as part of the celebration of 9 years of the BJP government at the centre, said, “Nine years of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government were dedicated to service of people of country, good governance, welfare of poor."

Modi remarked that prior to 2014, the general public protested on the streets against corruption, and major cities were shaken by terrorist attacks while the Congress party governed from behind the scenes.

According to him, during their tenure, the Congress party established a corrupt system that drained the nation's resources and impeded progress.

Presently, the Prime Minister noted that India has gained global attention, with people around the world discussing the country's achievements. Experts are even suggesting that India is on the verge of eradicating extreme poverty.

The Ajmer Rally was organised to commemorate the completion of nine years of the Modi government, encompassing its two terms.

Following the rally, the Prime Minister will proceed to Kayad Vishram Sthali on Jaipur Road via helicopter for another public gathering. Prominent figures from the BJP, including Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kailash Chaudhary, as well as other party leaders from Rajasthan, are expected to attend the rally.

To ensure safety and security, elaborate arrangements were made for Modi's visit.

The Prime Minister's visit and rallies in Rajasthan appear to mark the initiation of the election campaign in the northwestern state, where the state assembly elections are scheduled to take place either by the end of 2023 or in early 2024.

In Rajasthan, the BJP will endeavor to displace the incumbent Congress government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Notably, the Congress faced internal dissent in 2020 when the then Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs protested against the functioning of CM Gehlot.