Rajasthan Panic: Aggressive Squirrel Attacks 18 Students And Staff At Udaipur's Mohanlal Sukhadia University Arts College; Rescue Team Fails To Capture It

Students and staff at an Udaipur college remain cautious after repeated attacks by an aggressive squirrel on campus | File Photo

Jaipur, May 2: It sounds a bit unusual, but a squirrel has panicked the Arts College of Mohanlal Sukhadia University of Udaipur. Over the past month, this squirrel has attacked more than 18 students and staff members, and the situation has become so dire that students and staff members are afraid of sitting out in the open within the college premises.

Students and staff on edge

The staff and students said that this squirrel suddenly lunges at people and bites them. On April 22, two scholars were bitten by the squirrel, and the very next morning it attacked a clerk of the college. Similar incidents have been reported by many students and staff members to the college administration.

Looking at the number of complaints, the college administration called the rescue team, but it failed to rescue the squirrel. Kamlesh Suthar of the rescue efforts said that it was unusual for the team as well, as squirrels typically do not attack; however, in this specific instance, the behaviour observed is abnormal.

"We have made a number of attempts to capture this particular squirrel, but it consistently manages to evade us. Small cages have also been set up at various locations across the campus," said Kamlesh.

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Administration attempts resolution

Dean of the Arts College Prof. Madan Singh Rathore said that the administration is trying to resolve the issue, and apart from the rescue team, staff members are also trying to catch the squirrel. Meanwhile, rabies vaccines have been administered to those who were bitten by the squirrel..