Rajasthan: Over one lakh take the holy dip at Pushkar Sarovar on Monday

File

Jaipur: Over one lakh devotees took the holy dip in Pushkar Sarovar on Monday on the occasion of Panchteerth Snan which starts on Dev Uthani Prabodhini Ekadashi of Kartik month. The religious fair of Pushkar will end with a Panchteerth bath on Tuesday.

Due to the lunar eclipse on Kartik Purnima on Tuesday, most of the devotees and saints took a holy dip in Pushkar Sarovar on Monday. Foreigners also participated in this. The doors of the Brahma temple will remain closed on Tuesday due to the lunar eclipse.

A large number of people from all over India and abroad have gathered at the Ghats of Pushkar Sarovar for Snan and to visit the temple. The Brahma temple has been decorated with flowers.

In the meantime, the cultural events are getting good responses from tourists and the fair is going on with full colour and enthusiasm.

The folk artists from different districts are performing folk songs and dances under the Best of Rajasthan program every evening, while various interesting competitions like nature walk langdi tang, satoliya match and gili danda kabaddi, kite competitions, rural games, tug of war, mustache competition, turban and tilak competitions matka race, etc. are also going on with full participation of Indian and foreign tourists.