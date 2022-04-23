e-Paper Get App
Rajasthan: Number of active covid cases doubles in 10 days

The tally of Covid cases tells that there were 72 active cases on April 12 in the state which has now increased to 141 and out of this 124 cases are from Jaipur

Manish Godha | Updated on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 03:42 PM IST

Health workers during a door-to-door survey for COVID 19 symptoms, during a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in Ajmer, Rajasthan | PTI
Jaipur: Covid-19 cases are increasing in Rajasthan and the capital city of Jaipur has become the epicentre as 88 per cent of the total active cases are from the city. The state reported 34 new cases on Friday and 31 of them from Jaipur.

The tally of Covid cases tells that there were 72 active cases on April 12 in the state which has now increased to 141 and out of this 124 cases are from Jaipur. The rest of the districts are not showing any spurt in new cases. The experts said that the positivity rate is under 0.5 per cent so the situation is under control but following the Covid protocol is a must.

Looking at the situation the health department has decided to increase the number of daily RT-PCR tests and advised the people to take precautions. The CM Ashok Gehlot had reviewed the situation and directed the officials to strictly implement the use of masks and other Covid protocols.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 03:42 PM IST