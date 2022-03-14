Rajasthan: More than 10 crore COVID-19 vaccines administered in state

Rajasthan has crossed the milestone of administering more than 10 crore COVID-19 vaccines across the state. 20 out of 33 districts of the state has achieved 100 per cent target of the first dose and the tribal-dominated Pratapgarh is one such district where 100 per cent of people have been administered with both doses of the vaccine.



‘ Till now 98.4% of people have been administered the first dose and more than 84% of people have been administered both the doses,’ said health minister Parsadi Lal Meena. The minister has congratulated the health workers and the public for the achievement.



Rajasthan is the 7th state after Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to achieve this milestone. Meena said that Rajasthan is leading in corona vaccination with other States in the country. The health personnel without caring about their lives fulfilled the responsibility of providing a security shield in the form of the vaccine to the general public.



According to government statistics, 5 crores 6 lakh 72 thousand 654 people have been administered the first dose and 4 crores 26 lakh 33 thousand 883 people have been administered both doses in the State.



The tribal-dominated Pratapgarh district of the state has set an example in COVID-19 vaccination as 100 per cent of people of the district have been vaccinated with both the doses. Minister said that vaccination will be done by carrying out campaigns and making people aware in those districts where cent per cent vaccination has not taken place.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 04:44 PM IST