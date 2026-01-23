Rajasthan News: Life-Term Convicts Marry After Falling In Love Inside Jaipur Open Jail

Life-Term Convicts Marry After Falling In Love Inside Jaipur Open Jail | India Filings (Representative Pic)

Jaipur: Two murder convicts serving life sentence in the open jail of Jaipur fell in love behind bars and tied the knot on Friday after getting parols for 15 days.

The bride's name is Priya Seth, who brutally murdered a young man after a honey trap, while the groom is Hanuman Prasad, alias Jack, who, along with his girlfriend, killed her husband and four children in Alwar.

Both are serving life sentences for their crimes. Following the High Court's directive, the District Parole Advisory Committee has granted parole to Priya Seth and Hanuman Prasad.

The wedding ceremonies were to take place in the bridegroom's village in Alwar, but the venue was shifted to Alwar City on Friday morning itself.

Interestingly, both Priya and Hanuman break up with their former partners, for whom they committed crimes. Priya Seth was living in a live-in relationship with her former boyfriend, Dikshant Kamra, who is a co-accused in the murder case of May 2018 with Priya and is serving a life sentence as well. Priya committed this murder to repay the loan of boyfriend Dikshant.

While Hanuman Prasad, who murdered his girlfriend Santosh Sharma's husband and four children in October 2017 has now left her and chosen Priya Seth to marry. Santosh Sharma, a former Taekwondo player, is a co-accused with Hanuman Prasad in this murder case and is serving a life sentence as well.

Priya and Hanuman Prasad are serving life sentences in Jaipur Central Jail; however, both were shifted from Jaipur Central Jail to the Sanganer Open Jail of Jaipur about a year ago, where, as per reports, their love story began.