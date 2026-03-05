Rajasthan News: Jaipur, Bikaner, Jodhpur & Nagaur Courts Evacuated After Bomb Threat Emails; Searches Find Nothing Suspicious

Police and bomb disposal squads conduct security checks at court premises in Jaipur after bomb threat emails triggered evacuations across multiple Rajasthan courts | File Pic (Representative Image)

Jaipur, March 5: The local courts of Jaipur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, and Nagaur were evacuated after receiving bomb threats on Thursday morning; however, the threats proved to be hoaxes, as nothing suspicious was found in the courts.

The police said that all courts in Bikaner district, the Jodhpur Rural DJ Court, the Jaipur Civil Court, the Nagaur District Court, and the Merta DJ Court received threatening emails on Thursday morning.

Sadar Police Station Officer of Jaipur Brijmohan Kaviya said that a threatening email was received at the official email address of the Sessions Court, threatening to bomb the Civil Court (Room No. 125).

The police, along with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) team, bomb disposal squad, and dog squad, reached the spot and searched the court premises thoroughly, but no suspicious objects were found. He stated that the investigation into the threatening emails is on.

Courts evacuated after email threats

The Bikaner Main Court complex and other subordinate rural courts, the Jodhpur DJ Rural Court, the Nagaur District Court, and the Merta DJ Court received similar emails, and court premises were evacuated, but nothing suspicious was found during the search.

Also Watch:

Read Also Rural Rajasthan Meat Shops To Require Panchayat NOC And Veterinary Health Certificates To Curb...

Pattern of repeated threats

Notably, the Rajasthan High Court bench at Jaipur has received several bomb threat emails in the last couple of months; however, the motive behind these threats has not yet been revealed.

The police said that proxy servers are used to send these threatening emails, making them difficult to trace.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/