Rajasthan News: Heroin Worth ₹50 Crore Dropped By Drone At Pakistan Border; 5 Arrested

Heroin Worth ₹50 Crore Dropped By Drone At Pakistan Border; 5 Arrested | AI - Representational Image

Jaipur: On Thursday, a joint team of the police and the BSF busted an international smuggling network, seizing a large quantity of heroin that had been sent across the border by a drone. Security agencies confiscated approximately 10 kilograms of heroin, which carries an estimated value of around Rs 50 crore in the international market, in the Rawla sector of Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. Five accused have been arrested in connection with this case.

Superintendent of Police Harishankar said that a consignment of heroin was dropped by a drone in village 2 KND, located near the India-Pakistan border. Five accused have been arrested in this case who are being interrogated. Preliminary investigations have revealed indications of an international network, which is expected to be exposed shortly.

According to the police, the security agencies had prior intelligence regarding the dropping of heroin into Indian territory via a drone from the Pakistani side. Acting on this information, the police, and the BSF established a blockade across the entire region and launched a search operation.

Three suspects were identified who were attempting to breach the blockade and flee towards Punjab via Sri Ganganagar. The police apprehended them within the jurisdiction of the Padampur police station. Interrogation subsequently revealed the involvement of two residents. Based on the information provided by them, the packets of heroin were recovered.

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The arrested accused have been identified as Ranjit Singh, Ramesh alias Jora Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Kirtan Singh, and Sonu Singh.Preliminary interrogation has revealed that the accused may be linked to a major interstate—and potentially international—smuggling network. This network procures drug consignments from across the border via drones and supplies them to various states, particularly Punjab.

Investigating agencies are now conducting a thorough probe into the accused's contacts and the entire network. Following the incident, security arrangements have been tightened in border villages, including Ravla. Joint patrols by the BSF and the police have been intensified. Villagers are also being sensitized to report any suspicious activities immediately, while security agencies are conducting a meticulous search in the area.