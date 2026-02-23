 Rajasthan News: BJP Leader Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria Accused Of Taking Blankets Back From Muslim Women
Rajasthan News: BJP Leader Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria Accused Of Taking Blankets Back From Muslim Women

A controversy erupted in Rajasthan’s Tonk district after a viral video showed former BJP MP Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria allegedly taking back blankets from Muslim women at a charity event. Congress leaders condemned the act, while Jaunapuria defended himself, saying he does not discriminate.

article-image
Jaipur: A controversy erupted in Rajasthan after a viral video showed BJP leader and former Member of Parliament Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria allegedly taking back the blankets given to Muslim women during a charitable distribution event in Tonk district.

In the video, Jaunapuria can be heard stating, “Those who abuse Modi have no right to accept these blankets.”

The incident reportedly took place at the Sitaram Ji temple complex in Kareda Buzurg village in the Niwai area on Sunday afternoon.

During the event, the former MP allegedly asked the name of the woman after giving her the blanket, but when the woman replied with a Muslim name, Jaunapuria said, “Look, listen. Anyone who abuses Modi has no right to take these blankets. No matter who feels offended. It's simple. So, move aside. Leave the blankets here.”

Two-term MP Jaunapuriya, defending his action, said that people of a particular religion are against Modi and keep making baseless remarks about him. It is not that all Hindus are BJP supporters, but would people of a particular religion attend any rally of PM Modi? Jaunapuriya said he doesn't discriminate in any way in distributing food or other goods to the students in schools, but what he did here is right.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders have condemned the former MP's actions. On Monday, in Kureda Buzurg village, people raised slogans against Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria and burned an effigy of him in the village.

article-image

State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara posted on X, "When Prime Minister Narendra Modi's politics and the RSS's ideology are based on hatred, polarization, and division, it is not surprising to see such despicable behavior by BJP leaders on the ground.”

Senior Congress leader and MLA from Tonk Sachin Pilot on X said, "The BJP and RSS's interpretation of humane approach and empathy reflects hatred rather than compassion. Depriving a poor, needy woman of a blanket and insulting her is extremely derogatory. This is condemnable and unfortunate. Discrimination on any basis is not only morally wrong but also a violation of constitutional rights. Former MP Sukhbir Singh Jaunpuria, who served twice and represented the constituency, was expected to show human sensitivity.

