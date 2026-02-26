Rajasthan News: 9-Year-Old Girl Collapses At Nagaur School; Suspected Cardiac Arrest Months After Brother’s Similar Death

A nine-year-old student collapsed while playing at a private school in Nagaur and was later declared dead at a government hospital | Representative Image

Jaipur, Feb 26: In a tragic incident, a 9-year-old student suddenly collapsed while playing at a private school in Nagaur, Rajasthan. She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Preliminary investigations indicate cardiac arrest as the cause of death.

Incident at Gotan school

The incident occurred at Gotan International School in Gotan town, Nagaur, on February 23. A video of the incident surfaced on Thursday.

This is reportedly a second blow for the family, as the elder brother of the student died in an almost similar manner four months ago.

School recounts events

School director Ramkunwar Ola said, "Divya, daughter of Rajendra Bapediya, a resident of Talanpur, was a fifth-grade student. She came to school on the morning of February 23 as usual and was playing with other students before the morning assembly. While playing, she suddenly collapsed. After informing the family, the school staff took her to the government hospital in Gotan, where doctors declared her dead."

Doctors cite suspected cardiac arrest

The in-charge of the Gotan community health center, Dr Sukhram Berwal, said that the girl had no previous medical history. When the teachers brought her from school, there was no movement in her body. It is likely a case of cardiac arrest, but as the family refused to have a post-mortem done, it is difficult to confirm the cause of death.

Brother died in similar circumstances

The family reported that Divya's elder brother, Abhishek, died in a similar manner. On September 9, 2025, he suddenly fainted while playing at home and was immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.