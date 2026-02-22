Rajasthan Tragedy: 2 Sisters Die by Suicide Hours Before Their Wedding In Jodhpur’s Manai Village

A family in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur was left devastated after two sisters, whose weddings were scheduled for Saturday, allegedly died after consuming a poisonous substance in Manai village.
Shobha (25) and Vimla (23) were set to tie the knot, and wedding preparations were underway late into Friday night when the tragedy unfolded.
Health Deteriorates In Early Hours
According to ADCP (West) Roshan Meena, celebrations continued until late at night before the two brides went to sleep around midnight.
At about 4 am, their health reportedly deteriorated suddenly. Family members rushed them to a private hospital in Jodhpur, where doctors declared both women dead on arrival.
Funeral Halted, Post-Mortem Conducted
After receiving information about the incident, police reached the house and halted the funeral preparations. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and later handed over to the family, officials said.
Probe Underway, No Suicide Note Found
Preliminary investigation suggests the sisters may have consumed a poisonous substance. However, the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem report is released. So far, no suicide note has been recovered from the scene.
Police said further investigation is ongoing.
A collection of suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. | The All-India helpline number is: 022-27546669